45,000 beneficiaries availed of OTS till now: Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu on Thursday informed that around 45,000 housing beneficiaries have come forward to utilise the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme in the entire district against the registered persons of 3.34 lakh and asked the officials to step up measures to complete the set target of 1 lakh beneficiaries.

He visited Kotha Kourugunta and other villages in Dagadarthi mandal along with officials on Thursday and interacted with staff members of Sachivalayam. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was formally inaugurating the scheme on December 21 and the official process must be completed by December 20. The Collector expressed dissatisfaction over performance of staff members of local Sachivalayam and said only 90 beneficiaries got benefitted under the scheme out of 353 eligible in the village. He asked them to complete the target by December 20. He visited Jagananna Colony layout in the village and interacted with the officials on internal roads and electricity facility.

Further, the Collector visited Kovur and observed roads in the town, Patur road and Kovur tank that received huge damages due to the recent rains. He asked the officials to prepare proposals for permanent repairs to the tank and others on war footing. Kavali RDO Seena Naik, Dagadarthi MPDO RV Kaladhar Rao, Tahsildar Prameela, Agriculture Advisory Board Chairman D N Babu, and others were present.