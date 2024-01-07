46th AP History Congress annual session held

Visakhapatnam: Former DGP C Anjaneya Reddy recalled how the enrolment in History for PG courses has been thinning over a period of time.

Speaking at the 46th Andhra Pradesh History Congress (APHC) annual session at Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College campus here on Saturday, he shared that plans are on to establish a Social Sciences Centre in the city.

The former DGP expressed concern that reduction in the enrolment of History-based courses is leading to closure of departments. He made an appeal to Andhra University VC in-charge not to close any department in the university as each subject serves its own need.

Speaking on the occasion, secretary and correspondent of Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College G Madhu Kumar said the event was held as a part of the institution’s golden jubilee celebrations. “The college has been catering to the academic needs of students belonging to BPL families ever since its inception.”

Introducing the Andhra Pradesh History Organisation, Prof Vakula Bharanam Ramakrishna, said “The importance of arts has been reducing slowly. Arts play a vital role in passing down culture and tradition to future generations.”

Marking the occasion, a souvenir was released by Vice-Chancellor in-charge of Andhra University K Samatha. She briefed about the history and culture of the city. Dignitaries were felicitated on the occasion. As many as 50 delegates, 100 research scholars, and 70 teachers attended the session from across the country.