5 arrested, property worth Rs 44.2 lakh recovered

Eluru: The Eluru district police arrested five accused and recovered stolen property worth Rs 44.2 lakh, including 590 grams of gold jewellery, 1630 grams of silver ornaments, 3 motorcycles, Rs 60,000 in cash, and a mobile phone, from suspects involved in 29 burglary cases. The Superintendent of Police of Eluru District, K Prathap Siva Kishore disclosed the details during a press conference.

These burglaries occurred in various areas of Eluru district, NTR district, and Vemsur mandal in Khammam district of Telangana.

A special team comprising Nuzvid Rural CI K Ramakrishna, Nuzvid Rural Police Station SI N Lakshman Babu, Chatrai Police Station SI Ramakrishna and Pedavegi SI Ramakrishna along with other staff apprehend the criminals.

The accused, Koppula Naga Pullarao alias Chanti (22), Beluri Himakar alias Chaitanya (20), Bhukya Tarun (22), Ajmeer Naveen (23), Chelliboyina Durga (21) were arrested from various police stations.

The arrested criminals had developed habits of substance abuse and resorted to burglaries in Telugu States to fund their addictions. They targeted locked homes during the daytime in nearby villages, carefully observing the surroundings and confirming that no one was present.

Once sure, they broke into houses using iron rods to smash doors, locks, and cupboards, stealing cash, gold, and silver valuables.

The SP remarked that this is the first instance of such a substantial gold recovery in Eluru district.

In recognition of their dedicated efforts, the SP specially commended the following personnel: SDPO Nuzvid KVVNV Prasad, Nuzvid Rural CI K Ramakrishna, Nuzvid Rural SI N Lakshman Babu, Chatrai SI D Ramakrishna, SI Rama Krishna, Pedavegi and other members of the Chatrai Police Station team, including ASI Gajapati, HC M Srinivas Rao, Vijay Bhaskar, G Srinu, and PCs Venkateshwara Rao, Nagayya, Giri, Vishnu, Ashok, Srinivas Rao, as well as Nuzvid Rural Police Station staff PC-4116 Vasudeva Rao, PC Ali, PC-4238 Uday Kiran, PC-4238 Chakravarthy, and PC-4227 Bhogeshwara Rao. Additional SP (Admin), N Suryachandra Rao, Nuzvid DSP KVVNV Prasad, Nuzvid Rural Inspector K Ramakrishna, Nuzvid Rural Police Station SI Lakshman Babu, Chatrai SI Ramakrishna, Pedavegi SI Ramakrishna, and other police personnel were present at the press conference.