5-day celebrations of Teachers Day conclude at PACE

Ongole (Prakasam District): As per the guidelines issued by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the PACE Institute of Technology and Sciences organised Teachers Day for five days with the title 'Shiksha Parva' on the college premises in Ongole. Various programmes were organised all the five days, according to Secretary and Correspondent Dr Maddisetty Sridhar.

Dr Maddisetty Sridhar felicitated the teachers on the first day.

On the second day, a seminar on 'A Teacher's Role in National Educational Policy-2020' was conducted.

Dr Anil Kumar of KLU Public Administrative Department addressed the gathering on 'Teachers' Multidisciplinary Roles in the Educational System'.

A group discussion on the 'Role of Teachers in the 2020 National Education Policy' was held on third day. A Book Reading and Educational Film Screening were planned for the fourth day.

Students organised a poster presentation about teachers' Roles in the Indian Educational System on the fifth day.

Secretary and Correspondent Dr Maddisetty Sridhar, Principal Dr GVK Murthy, Dean of Student Affairs Dr R Veeranjaneyulu, Dean of Training & Placements K Roopa Akkesh, Administrative Officer M Ramana Babu and heads of all departments and students participated in the five-day programmes organised by Assistant Professor Dr M Mallikarjuna Rao and convener of Women Empowerment Cell N Vyshnavi.