5-day FDP held at KSRM Engg College

Kadapa: The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering of KSRM Engineering College, launched a 5-day faculty development programme (FDP) on ‘Problem-based design thinking and innovatio’ here on Thursday. The programme will continue till December 30. Guest of honour Sheikh Yasin Shariff, Startup Enabler, NSRCEL, IIM Bangalore, delivered a detailed session on practical approaches, observation methods, data collection, case studies, and team presentations in design thinking.

Vice-Principal Dr TN Prasad emphasised the need for more workshops on idea generation, innovative solution development, and student research centers. Dr Vijay Kishore, HoD of Electronics Engineering, highlighted the significance of prototype digital tools, user testing methods, and refinement techniques.

Dr MV Narayana, Dean R&D, spoke on the importance of design thinking in solution development. The programme was attended by Principal Dr VSS Murthy, coordinator Dr M Madhusudhan Reddy, P Subbarayudu and faculty from various colleges.