5 milk cooling units to come up in Annamayya district

Rayachoti(Annamayya district): Following directions of the government to increase milk collection and its products, the administration has decided to establish another five bulk milk cooling units(BMCU) in the district. In the meeting held with officials here on Thursday, collector P S Girisha has proposed to establish the units at Burrakayala Kota, Kalicherla, Sidhavaram, Galivedu and Ramapuram villages in the district. Speaking on the occasion, he said presently 30,000 litres of milk is being collected from 6 existing BMCUs every day across the district.

As part of improving living standards of farmers, the government decided to increase the milk collection up to 1.35 lakh litres. He directed the Panchayath Raj department SE Suresh Kumar to ensure completion of BMCUs as collection of milk will start from July 15. To avoid middlemen role in the milk collection, farmers will approach private milk dairies, collector said and added the government has established a separate network with secretaries and assistant secretaries for creating awareness among the farmers. He said that it was decided to pay Rs 28 to Rs 78 per litre according to quality of milk. DRO Satyanarayana, Madanapalle RDO Murali and Animal Husbandry JD Gynasekhar Pillai were present.