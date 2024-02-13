50 families join TDP in Allagadda constituency

Chagalamarri (Nandyal): As many as 50 families joined in TDP in the presence of former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya at Chagalamarri in Allagadda constituency on Monday. According to sources, the former minister since she was made constituency in-charge, has been making whirlwind tours of all mandals, meeting voters and seeking their blessings. With election approaching fast, Akhila Priya has intensified her interaction with voters.

As part of her tour, she visited Godivanuru village in Chagalamarri mandal in Nandyal district on Monday. She interacted with the residents and urged them vote TDP to power in the ensuing election. She educated the people about the benefits that will accrue after the party comes to power. She also elaborated the loss caused by n the YSRC government.

The residents of Godivanuru were greatly convinced by Akhila Priya’s promises and decided to join the party. Around 50 families that were supporters of the ruling party shifted to TDP in the presence of Akhila Priya. Later, speaking to media persons, she said that the people of all sections are vexed with the autocratic rule of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“No one is happy under Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule. In fact, all the voters are waiting for the right time to teach a befitting lesson to him. They will teach him a lesson by ensuring victory for TDP with a thumping majority,” said Akhila Priya.