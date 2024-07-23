50 lakh saplings to be planted in Guntur dist

Guntur: District Collector S Nagalakshmi felt that there is a need to take massive tree plantation for achieving ecological balance. She opined that there is a necessity to plant at least 50 lakh saplings in the district.

Speaking at a meeting, the Collector said she appointed DRDA, DWMA, horticulture, Social Welfare and Forest department officials as nodal officers to take up mega plantation drives in the district.

She said the Central government has issued orders to implement ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ programme in the district and instructed the officials to prepare plans to take up a massive plantation drive from August 15 from the district level to the village in Karthika Masam.

She directed the officials to take up massive plantation at government schools, colleges, hospitals, government offices and identify suitable places at other places for planting the saplings. She stressed the need to plant the saplings on both sides of the roads. She emphasised on digging pits for tree plantation and to protect the saplings with tree guards.

Special deputy collector Lakshmi Kumari, Ganga Raju, DRO Peddi Roja, RDO P Srikar and Social Welfare department deputy director Madhusudhana Rao were among those who participated in the meeting.