50 per cent of MLAs and MPs to jump ship: Ganta

Visakhapatnam: Leaders are leaving the YSRCP to get into a safe zone as the party’s situation is like a sinking ship, pointed out TDP former minister and north constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

Celebrating Sankranti at the district Telugu Desam Party office here on Saturday, the MLA opined that burning unnecessary stuff forms a part of the Bhogi rituals. “Similarly, we also burnt a bunch of copies of GOs issued by the YSRCP government,” he mentioned.

He said that even those who are in the ruling party are suffering due to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s attitude. Further, Ganta Srinivasa Rao said no opportunity was given for the ruling party MPs to meet the CM for the past four and a half years. Kurnool MP S Sanjeev Kumar himself said that he could meet Jagan only twice, the MLA recalled.

The MLA informed that the MPs and MLAs of the YSRCP are looking for alternative parties so that their future becomes safe.

Cricketer Ambati Rayudu joined the YSRCP to fulfill his political aspirations. But he came back without scoring a single run, Ganta criticised. He said that the reshuffling exercise of MLAs in a party never happened in the past, that too on such a large scale.

The MLA predicted that there is a situation where 50 percent of MPs and MLAs would leave the YSRCP in the coming days. He informed that the surveys indicate that there would be no possibility for the ruling party to win even a single seat in the undivided Visakhapatnam district.

Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao alleged that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to come to power with false propaganda against the Opposition on social media platforms.

He opined that as teachers are joining election duties, the move has won the confidence of the people that elections would be conducted in a democratic manner. District general secretary Pasarla Prasad opined that instead of opting for the reshuffling of MLAs, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should be replaced. He said that the people of Andhra Pradesh would see the dawn of a new government this Ugadi.

The TDP leaders celebrated Bhogi and Makara Sankranti by placing the GO copies issued by the YSRCP into the bonfire. TDP district vice president B Venkata Ramana and Telugu Youth state spokesperson Sativada Shankara Rao participated in the meeting.