50 State exhibits selected for South India Science Fair in Ongole

Ongole: The state-level Jawaharlal Nehru Science, Maths and Environment Exhibition for Children held for three days in Ongole concluded and the valedictory function was held on Sunday evening.

The district education officer VS Subbarao presided over the function while the special secretary to the education department Venkata Reddy participated as the chief guest.

The DEO announced that a total of 234 exhibits were put in the exhibition including 78 individual exhibits from six students and 78 individual exhibits from six teachers from each district along with the 78 exhibits from six groups of six students from each district.

He said that they have selected 20 individual exhibits from the students, 15 individual exhibits from the teachers and 15 group exhibits from the students for participation in the South India level exhibition to be held soon. The officials presented the appreciation certificates to the students whose exhibits are selected for the south India level exhibition.

The AJC K Narendra Prasad, ZP CEO Thota Kailash Giriswar, former ZP chairman Edara Haribabu, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan additional SPD Bharath Kumar, SCERT observers Madhuri, Prof Jayaram and other officials also participated in the program.