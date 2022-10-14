500 SC social welfare hostel buildings renovated: Merugu

B Kodur (YSR District): Stating that the YSRCP government is committed to provide infrastructure facilities in the SC social welfare hostels, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna has said that 500 hostel buildings against total 1,015 have been renovated under Nadu-Nedu programme in first phase.

As part of his two-day visit to the district, the minister along with Badvel MLA Dr Sudha inspected the SC Gurukula Patasala at Sagileru village of B Kodur mandal on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that 173 gurukula patasala buildings were renovated out of 183.

The minister recalled that earlier students, who were residing in government hostels, were not having proper infrastructure facilities, especially girls were facing severe problems in the hostels and they were forced to go outside for attending nature's call and feel insecure due to lack of compound walls to hostel buildings.

After YSRCP government came to power, he said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy responded positively to the issues of hostel students and ordered the officials to take up renovation of buildings under Nadu-Nedu scheme.

Responding to the plea of Badvel MLA Dr Sudha over construction of new hostel buildings by demolishing old ones, which are in the dilapidated condition, the minister assured her to sanction new buildings by bringing the issue to the notice of CM. On this occasion, the minister advised the students to concentrate on studies.