50K devotees likely to attend Maha Kumbhabhishekam in Kanipakam

Chittoor: Sri Varasiddi Vinayakaswamy Temple Trust Board Chairman A Mohan Reddy on Frday stated that over 50,000 devotees from across the country are expected to take part in the ensuing Maha Kumbhabhishekam to be held at Kanipakam temple on August 21.

Speaking to media on temple premises on Friday, Mohan Reddy said that all arrangements have been made for successful conduct of fete in a grand manner. He hailed I Ravi and K Srinivas, the NRIs (Residents of America) who donated Rs 10 crore for the reconstruction of 1000-year- old Kanipakam Temple.

Under Nitya Annadanam scheme, 25,000 devotees would be provided free meal round-the-clock on the occasion, he added.

He stated all the renovation works of temple were completed successfully and on the occasion Maha Kumbhabhishekam would be celebrated. He said Energy Minister P Ramachandra Reddy would visit the temple on August 21 along with his son P Midhun Reddy, MP and Narayanamman, the main priest of Golden temple, Vellore also would grace the fete.