5,297 farmers to get `3.58 cr under YSR free crop insurance

Tirupati: The farmers in the district will get financial support under Dr YSR free crop insurance scheme on Wednesday for the crop loss in 2021 kharif season. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit the amounts into farmers' accounts at a programme to be held at CK Palle of Sri Sathya Sai district. While 15.60 lakh farmers will get Rs 2,977.80 crore in the state under the scheme, in Tirupati district 5,297 farmers will receive Rs 3.58 crore.

Those who lost the crops due to any calamity will get the financial support to stabilise the farm incomes. Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy said that the district level programme will be held at KVB Puram mandal of Satyavedu Assembly constituency where the farmers will be given the mega cheque. Yield based crops like Paddy, sugarcane, millets like Ragi, pearl millets etc., and climate-based crops like groundnuts, tomatoes and pomegranate crops were notified under crop insurance scheme.

In Srikalahasti constituency, 47 farmers of Thottambedu mandal will get a benefit of Rs 99,689.35 under the scheme while in Satyavedu constituency 668 farmers in different mandals will get Rs 14.02 lakh. Farmers in Chandragiri constituency will get the maximum benefit in Tirupati district as 3,645 farmers will get Rs 3.22 crore benefit. In Puttur of Nagari constituency, 106 farmers will get a benefit of Rs 89,836 and in Dakkili of Venkatagiri constituency Rs 21.49 lakh will be credited into 832 farmers accounts.

During 2019 kharif, 20,646 farmers got Rs 15.89 crore under crop insurance scheme whereas in 2020 kharif, 7,294 farmers received Rs 24.74 crore benefit in the district. It may be noted that the scheme was launched on December 15, 2020 which is free of cost and the farmers need not pay any premium in order to take benefit from it.