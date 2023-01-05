  • Menu
55 GITAM students selected during campus drive

GITAM Students selected in campus drive conducted by Hetero Labs Ltd
Hetero Labs Ltd holds recruitment drive for quality analyst and quality controller positions

Visakhapatnam: Leading pharmaceutical company and the world's largest producer of antiretroviral drugs Hetero Labs Ltd conducted a campus recruitment drive at GITAM and selected 55 students as quality analyst and quality controller positions.

Sharing details, the institution's career guidance cell director S Vamsi Kiran said that 50 MSc (Chemistry) students and five B Pharmacy students from the institution got the opportunity to work with Hyderabad-headquartered Hetero company.

Students go through a structured competency development programme, assessment, and mock interviews with industry experts before participating in the recruitment process, said career fulfilment senior manager Prabha Rajamahanti.

The institution's School of Science dean Balkumar Marthi, School of Science dean Rama Rao, School of Science Principal K Vedavathi, and Chemistry department head B Srinivasa Rao congratulated the students for their achievement.

