Hyd will turn a global city soon: Uttam Kumar

Hyderabad: State Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has announced that Hyderabad would be transformed into a truly global investment destination, competing with the world's top metropolises.

Speaking after inaugurating the IGBC Green Property Show 2024 at Hitex on Friday, the minister stated that the current Congress government aims to send a clear message to global investors, the country, and the state: Hyderabad will become a truly global city in every sense.

He highlighted that the existing infrastructure in Hyderabad, including the international airport, Outer Ring Road, expressway, flyovers, and drinking water from the Godavari and Krishna Rivers, was primarily developed by the Congress government from 2004 to 2014. "We will build infrastructure in Hyderabad to an unprecedented level," he said.

Citing examples, he mentioned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s plans to develop the Musi Riverfront to global standards and expand the Metro Rail to reach every corner of the city.

Additionally, he assured that the Telangana government would foster a business-friendly environment and that the Ease of Doing Business in Telangana would be the highest in the country. Investors and businesspeople will find the government highly supportive, he said.

"We will be transparent, friendly, and efficient. We will be business-friendly and entrepreneur-friendly. Whatever needs to be done to boost investment, industries, Information Technology, construction, and real estate, our government will be at the forefront," he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy assured everyone in the state and country that the Congress government in Telangana intends to elevate Hyderabad and Telangana to a truly global level.

"Real estate is largely driven by perception. Our government will take the necessary steps to create real momentum in the construction and real estate sectors and boost investment," he said.

Earlier, IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu said that the Congress government aims to double IT exports from Hyderabad in the next four years and make Hyderabad the global capital for data warehouses. He assured that the government does not intend to dismantle the existing structures but will build on them, ensuring continuous growth of the IT industry. "We will take the ease of doing business to a new level, be more flexible, friendly, and supportive to the industry," he said.

IGBC national vice chairman C Shekar Reddy, CII IGBC deputy executive director M Anand, and IGBC Hyderabad Chapter co-chair Srinivas Murthy also spoke at the event.