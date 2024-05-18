Murali may win Puthalapattu for TDP for the first time

Tirupati : Following the recent polls, it appears certain that the TDP is poised to win the Puthalapattu SC reserved constituency, having lost it in all three previous elections. TDP candidate and journalist-turned-politician Dr Kalikiri Murali Mohan, making his debut in the Assembly elections, is especially confident after the polling. He believes he will lead the party to victory in the constituency for the first time in its 15-year history.

A closer look at the pre-poll and post-poll developments reveals that TDP has a definite edge over the ruling YSRCP, emerging as the front runner ahead of the vote counting scheduled for June 4. One significant advantage for Murali was being appointed as the constituency in-charge in June 2023, hinting at his candidacy well before the formal announcement in March 2024. This early start allowed him ample time to engage with various community segments and garner their support.



New to politics, Murali has a clean image and a dynamic approach that has resonated with the people of the constituency. He took a novel approach to his campaign by creating a constituency manifesto with 25 priority issues, providing assurances to the voters besides promoting TDP’s Super Six programs.



A voter in the constituency commented, “We have seen other candidates in previous elections. Now, we want to give a chance to this new leader who has shown determination in addressing our needs.” This sentiment reflects a desire for change from the two main candidates from YSRCP and Congress, Dr M Sunil Kumar and M S Babu respectively.



It is notable that Sunil served as the MLA from 2014 to 2019, while Babu is the sitting MLA. The constituency, formed in 2009 after the delimitation process carved it out of erstwhile Vepanjeri constituency, saw Congress win the first election, followed by YSRCP in 2014 and 2019. Interestingly, TDP candidate Lalitha Kumari lost in all three elections and now supports the YSRCP candidate.



Despite Sunil’s victory in 2014, YSRCP denied him the ticket in 2019, favouring Babu instead. This year, however, Sunil’s candidature has resurfaced, puzzling the people in the constituency who question how his negative factors in 2019 could now be seen as positive.



Meanwhile, incumbent MLA Babu, denied a ticket by YSRCP, secured a nomination from Congress, potentially splitting the YSRCP vote and benefiting TDP.



Given that three different candidates have won the seat in the last three elections, there is a sentiment that a new candidate will emerge victorious this time as well. This trend suggests that TDP’s Murali might have the upper hand, as the other two candidates have already had their turn.

