57 IAS officers transfereed in AP

Vijayawada: In a major reshuffle, the state government transferred 57 IAS officers including senior officers today. G. Anantha Ramu, Special Chief Secretary to Government, Labour, Factories, Boilers & Insurance Medical Services Department is transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary to government, Minorities Welfare Department duly relieving A.Md. Imtiaz, from full additional charge.



R.P. Sisodia, who is waiting for posting is posted as Director General, A.P. Human Resources Development Institute duly relieving J. Syamala Rao, from full additional charge.

The services of B. Sreedhar, M.D, GENCO & CMD, TRANSCO (FAC) are withdrawn from Energy Department and his services are placed at the disposal of E.F.S & T Department for posting him as Member Secretary, A.P. Pollution Control Board, duly relieving Pravin Kumar, from full additional charge.

Saurabh Gaur, ImSecretary to Government, I.T.E & C Department is transferred and posted as Resident Commissioner, A.P. Bhavan, New Delhi. Adityanath Das, IAS (Retd), Advisor to Government is relieved from full additional charge of the post of Principal Resident Commissioner.

Kona Sasidhar, Commissioner, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development is transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, I.T.E & C Department ,K. Harshavardhan, Director, social Welfare is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Y.A.T & C Department for posting him as V.C & M.D., SAAP. He shall continue to hold the full additional charge of the post of Secretary, A.P. S.C. Commission, until further orders.

M.V. Seshagiri Babu, Commissioner, Intermediate Education is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Labour, duly relieving M.M. Nayak, IAS from full additional charge. Dr. M. Hari Jawaharlal, Commissioner, Endowments is transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Labour, Factories, Boilers & Insurance Medical Services Department Sri Pravin Kumar, Commissioner & Director, Municipal Administration is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Industries & Commerce Department for posting him as Managing Director, APIIC.

The Member Service is placed in full additional charge of the post of Commissioner of Industries and also placed in full additional charge of the post of C.E.O., A.P. Mari Time Board. S. Satyanarayana, Managing Director, A.P. Skills Development Corporation is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Endowments.

The Member of Service is placed in full additional charge of the post of Secretary to Government (Endowments), Revenue Department duly relieving Dr. M. Hari Jawaharlal, IAS from full Additional Charge. P. Basanth Kumar, IAS (2006), Collector & District Magistrate, Sri Satya Sai District is transferred and posted as Managing Director, A.P. Swatchh Andhra Corporation vice P. Sampath Kumar, IAS (2016) transferred.

13) Smt A. Surya Kumari, Collector & District Magistrate, Vizianagaram District is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development.

P.Koteswara Rao, IAS (2009), Collector & District Magistrate, Kurnool district is transferred and posted as Commissioner & Director, Municipal Administration. K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, Collector & District Magistrate, SPS Nellore District is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Energy Department for posting him as Managing Director, APGENCO. The Member of Service is placed in full additional charge of the post of Joint Managing Director, APTRANSCO, until further orders.

M. Hari Narayan, IAS (2011), Collector & district Magistrate, Chittoor District is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, SPS Nellore District.

S. Naga Lakshmi, Collector & District Magistrate, Ananthapuramu District is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Vizianagaram District. N. Prabhakar Reddy, IAS (2013), who is waiting for posting is posted as Joint Secretary, O/O CCLA Sagili Shan Mohan, Director, VSWS, M.D, APSCL & CEO, APMB is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Chittoor District Smt S. Srijana, Director, Industries is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Kurnool district.

Smt Vijaya K, IAS (2013), Collector & District Magistrate, Bapatla District is transferred and posted as Director, Social Welfare. P. Ranjit Basha, IAS (2013), Collector & District Magistrate, Krishna District is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Bapatla District

The services of Sri P. Raja Babu, Commissioner, GVMC are withdrawn from MA & UD Department and he is posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Krishna District. G. Christ Kishore Kumar, Director, Minorities Welfare is transferred and he is directed to report to Government in General Administration Department, for further posting. P. Arun Babu, IAS ( 2014), Joint collector & Additional District Magistrate, Eluru District is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Sri Satya Sai District.

Smt M. Gauthami, IAS (2014), C.E.O., Electronic Manufacturing Cluster, Tirupati is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Ananthapuramu District. Smt B. Lavanya Veni, IAS (2014), Director, Employment & Training is transferred and posted as Joint collector & Additional District Magistrate, Eluru District.

Smt M. Vijaya Suneetha, Director, Civil supplies is transferred and posted as Director, women Development & Child Welfare, vice Smt A. Siri, IAS (2015) transferred. On transfer, Smt A. Siri, IAS (2015) is posted as Joint Collector & Additional District Magistrate, Parvathipuram Manyam District vice Sri O. Anand, IAS transferred.

J. Venkata Murali, Joint Collector & Additional District Magistrate, West Godavari District is transferred posted as Director, Tribal Welfare vice Smt M. Jahnavi, IAS transferred. S. Rama Sundar Reddy, Joint Collector & Additional District Magistrate, Kurnool District is transferred and posted as Joint Collector & Additional District Magistrate, West Godavari District. C.M. Saikanth Varma, IAS (2015), Joint Collector & Additional District Magistrate, YSR District is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of M.A & U.D Department for posting him as Commissioner, GVMC. Smt Thameem Ansaria. A, IAS (2015), Joint Collector & Additional district Magistrate, Annamayya District is transferred and she is directed to report to Government in General Administration Department, for further posting.

Chamakuri Sreedhar, IAS (2016), Joint secretary (Vigilance), O/o CCLLA is transferred and posted as Joint Collector & Additional District Magistrate, Prakasam district vice Sri M. Abhishikth Kishore, IAS transferred. Venkateswar S, Joint collector & Additional Magistrate, Chittoor District is transferred and posted as Commissioner, APVVP, vice V.Vinod Kumar, IAS transferred.

On transfer, the services of V. Vinod Kumar, IAS (2015) are placed at the disposal of Skill Development Department for posting him as Managing Director, A.P.Skill Development Corporation. Smt B. Navya, IAS (2016), P.O., ITDA, Seethampeta is transferred and posted as Director, Employment & Training. On transfer, Sri P. Sampath Kumar, is posted as Joint collector & Additional District Magistrate, NTR District, vice Smt Shrivas Nupur Ajaykumar, IAS transferred. Sri G. Ganesh Kumar, IAS (2016), Joint Secretary O/o CCLA is transferred and posted as Joint Collector & Additional District Magistrate, YSR District.

On transfer, the services of Sri O. Anand, IAS (2016), are placed at the disposal of Revenue (CT) Department for posting him as Joint commissioner (CT), Visakhapatnam. Mahesh Kumar Ravirala, IAS (2016), Additional Commissioner, PR & RD Department is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of M.A & U.D Department for posting him as Municipal Commissioner, Kakinada.

Gopala Krishna Ronanki, IAS (20170, Project Officer, ITDA, Paderu is transferred and posted as Additional Director, O/o Commissioner, Survey, Settlements & Land Records, vice Sri P. Sreenivasulu, IAS transferred.

The services of Smt Anupama Anjali, Municipal Commissioner, Tirupati Municipal Corporation are withdrawn from M.A & U.D Department and she is directed to report in General Administration Department, for further posting.

The services of Smt Narapu Reddy Mourya, who is on maternity leave are placed at the disposal of M.A & U.D Department for posting her as Municipal Commissioner, Tirupati

Smt Kalpana Kumari, Joint collector & Additional District Magistrate is transferred and posted as Project Officer, ITDA, Seethampeta. B. Srinivasa Rao, , Additional Project Director, SSA is posted as State Project Director, SSA, vice Smt Vetri Selvi K, IAS, transferred. On completition of leave Smt. Vetri Selvi K. IAS directed to report to General Administration Department for further posting.

The services of Sri Amilineni Bhargav Teja, Municipal Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Kurnool are withdrawn from M.A & U.D Department and posted as Additional Director, PR & RD Department. 4mHimanshu Kaushik, IAS (2018), Additional Resident Commissioner, A.P. Bhavan is transferred and posted as Joint Collector & Additional District Magistrate, Annamayya District. Prudhvitej Immadi, IAS (2018), Deputy Secretary, Energy Department and M.D, APPFC (FAC) is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Energy Department for posting him as CMD, APEPDCL.

On transfer, Smt M. Jahnavi, is posted as Joint collector & Additional District Magistrate, Anakapalli District. On transfer, Smt Shrivas Nupur Ajaykumar, Im is posted as Joint Secretary, O/o CCLA.

V. Abishek, Sub Collector, Paderu is transferred and posted as Project Officer, ITDA, Paderu.

The Member of Service is placed in full additional charge of the post of Sub Collector, Paderu, until further orders.

Vikas Marmat, IAS (2019), Additional Director, VS & WS is transferred and posted as Joint Collector & Additional District Magistrate, Kurnool District. On transfer, P. Sreenivasulu, is posted as Joint Collector & Additional District Magistrate, Chittoor District.

On transfer, M. Abhishikth Kishore, is posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, Finance Department.

S. Suresh Kumar, commissioner, School Education is placed in full additional charge of the post of Commissioner, Intermediate Education, until further orders. G. Veerapandian, , V.C & M.D., A.P. Civil Supplies Corporation & J.M.D, AP MARKFED is placed in full additional charge of the post of Director, Civil Supplies, until further orders.