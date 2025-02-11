59 candidates file nominations

Eluru: The nomination process for the East-West Godavari Graduate MLC constituency concluded with a total of 59 candidates filing 72 nomination papers. On the final day alone, 29 candidates submitted 48 nominations. Candidates can withdraw their nominations till February 13.

On Monday, candidates submitted their nomination papers to the Returning Officer and District collector K Vetri Selvi at the Collectorate. The Returning Officer administered the oath to the candidates as part of the nomination process.

TDP candidate Perabathula Rajasekhar filed his nomination on the last day. Several prominent leaders, including Union Minister Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, State Ministers Nadendla Manohar, Kandula Durgesh, and Nimmala Rama Naidu were present during the filing of nomination.