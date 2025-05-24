6 killed in road mishap

Giddalur: Six people killed and two kids severely injured in a road accident that occurred on the Amaravati-Anantapur National Highway near Taticherla Motu village of Komarolu mandal in Prakasam district.

The tragic incident involved a collision between a lorry and a car. Six persons, including two women and four men, died instantly at the scene, while two injured children were rushed to the Government Hospital in Giddalur via the 108 ambulance service.

The deceased were identified as Gajjala Ankalu (40), Gajjala Narasimhulu (20), Gajjala Bhavani (25), Gajjala Joseph Raj (29), Bochu Sandeep (30), and Karreddula Diwakar (30), belonging to Stuartpuram village in Bapatla district. Among the two children, Siddu sustained severe injuries, while Siri suffered moderate injuries.

According to police investigations, the victims were returning from Dhone in Nandyal district. Gajjela Bhavani was the daughter of Ankalu, and was mother of the children Siddu and Siri. She took her children to their relatives’ home in Dhone without informing her mother, due to disputes in the family. After conciliation, Ankalu and others went to Dhone, and brought the three persons home. Meanwhile, they visited a temple at Mahanandi and delayed their journey. Police investigations revealed that the accident was caused by negligent driving on the part of the car driver Divakar. DSP U Nagaraju visited and inspected the accident site, as the Giddalur rural CI Kotaiah started investigation.

Transport minister Mandipalli Ram Prasad, Social Welfare minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, and Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar expressed shock over the death of six persons in the gruesome accident. They spoke to the local officials and ordered them to provide necessary help to the family members of the victims. They told them to provide the best treatment to the children injured in the incident.