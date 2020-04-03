60 colonies in Kurnool likely to be declared red zones

Kurnool: As many as sixty colonies in Kurnool town are likely to be declared as red zone areas. In addition, two colonies, Azeemuddin Nagar near Kappal Nagar and Roja Veedhi in Prakash Nagar were declared as containment zones. It is suspected that large number of corona suspected people are residing in these two colonies. More number of people from Kurnool had attended Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi. Following the directions of the District Collector, the officials of Health and Municipal departments are trying to trace them.



The District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Ram Giddaiah said to The Hans India said that several people who had returned from Delhi and foreign countries are residing in various colonies within a radius of three km in Kurnool town. So far, 60 colonies within town limits have been identified and these areas are likely to be declared as red zones.

He further said so far 15 quarantine centres at constituency level have been set up across the district. The District Collector, G Veera Pandiyan has ordered to set up a quarantine centre at mandal level. He further said around 120 people have been quarantined at Rayalaseema University quarantine center.

According to a report around 400 people from Kurnool district have attended the Jamaat, a communal meeting, at Hazarath Nizamuddin in New Delhi. Of the 400 people, 258 were identified by the officials and 201 people were quarantined at various government arranged quarantine centres. The remaining people are yet to be identified.