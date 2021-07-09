60 percent of teachers vaccinated, schools to re-open on August 16, AP govt. tells High Court

It is a known fact that all educational institutions across the country have been shut down due to corona. While all types of board exams are cancelled and schools and colleges are closed for many days.

Classes are currently being conducted online in some areas. In Andhra Pradesh too, the government has cancelled the exams. In the wake of declining corona cases in the state, the government is preparing to reopen schools in AP.

The AP government recently told the high court that the schools would be open from August 16. The government has already completed the vaccination process for 60 percent of its teachers. The High Court directed the government to file a counterclaim stating this.

Meanwhile, after a recent discussion with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on the 'Nadu-Nedu' program, AP Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that schools would be re-opened from August 16. Online classes will start from July 12.

The minister announced that the results of the Inter-Second Year examination would be released by the end of July. It is learned that 30 percent weightage will be taken from the tenth class results and 70 percent from inter first year marks for the second year results.

Meanwhile, the minister directed the officials to expedite the 'Nadu-Nedu' program in the wake of the resumption of schools. It was suggested that all work should be completed by the end of August.