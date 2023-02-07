600 polytechnic students to get jobs

Mangalagiri: Director of Technical Education Department Chadalavada Nagarani said that the steps taken by the State government to provide immediate employment to polytechnic students in semiconductor field are yielding results. "This year 600 final year polytechnic students will get job opportunities in the institute that the global

IP products giant Smart DV Technologies is going to set up in Chittoor district," she said. Following the decision of Smart DV Technologies to conduct placement drive for polytechnic students this month, Nagarani held a meeting with the faculty and students of government polytechnic colleges in the State from the Commissioner's office here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Nagarani said that due to the agreement made by the Andhra Pradesh government, there will be wide employment opportunities in the semiconductor sector. The principals of the polytechnic college have been directed to get maximum opportunities in the campus drive organised by Smart DV Technologies. A special activity has been prepared for the students for the written examination to be held on February 25.

Smart DV Technologies MD Deepak Kumar said that they are recruiting final year students of Diploma in Electronics, Computer, Electrical and Instrumentation departments for their company which will start in July this year in Chittoor. In the semi-conductor department, hardware employees are getting higher salaries than software employees. He said that one can choose hardware as a career and reach high positions. Deputy Director of Training and Employment Dr MAV Ramakrishna, OSDs M Tippeswamy, V Chaitanya and others participated in the meeting held under the hybrid system.