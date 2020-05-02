62 new Coronavirus positive cases reported in AP, tally reaches 1525 cases

Andhra Pradesh has reported 62 new Coronavirus positive cases out of 5943 samples tested in the last 24 hours. This includes 441 cured and 33 deceased. With this, the total number of active cases reached to 1051 across the state.

As on May 2nd, 1,08,403 samples were tested out of which 1,06,878 samples resulted in negative of the virus. In the latest list, Kurnool tops with 436 positive cases followed by Guntur - 308, and Krishna - 258.

In the last 24 hours, 38 patients got cured and discharged from the hospital. This includes Guntur - 19, Krishna - 7, West Godavari - 7 Anantapur - 2, Chittoor - 2, and Nellore - 1.

District wise COVID-19 positive cases reported in the last 24 hours:

Anantapur - 4

Chittoor - 0

East Godavari - 3

Guntur - 2

Kadapa - 4

Krishna - 12

Kurnool - 25

Nellore - 6

Prakasam - 1

Srikakulam - 0

Vishakapatnam - 4

Vizianagaram - 0

West Godavari - 1