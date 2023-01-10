  • Menu
62L people receiving pensions in state: Dy CM Amzath Basha

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha addressing at YSR Pension Kanuka distribution programme at YSR Stadium in Kadapa on Monday
Kadapa(YSR District): Asserting his party commitment towards poor, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said that the government has been spending Rs 1,786 crore every month on pensions against Rs 400 crore compared to the previous TDP government.

Participating as chief guest in YSR Pension Kanuka distribution programme organised at YSR Stadium here on Monday, Basha recalled that during the TDP regime, 39 lakh people were getting the pensions and their number now hiked to 62 lakhs in the present government.

He said that the government was implementing pension scheme transparently and taking economic status of beneficiary as criteria. Deputy Mayor SKMuntaz Begam, Corporators Suryanarayana, P Suresh and B Prasad were present.

