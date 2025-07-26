68 tanks to be rejuvenated in 3 constituencies

Krishnagiri (Kurnool district): A major irrigation initiative aimed at transforming Rayalaseema into a green belt was formally launched in Kurnool district.

The project, considered the brainchild of former minister K E Krishnamurthy, seeks to fill 68 village tanks across Dhone, Pattikonda and Alur Assembly constituencies with water from the Handri-Neeva project.

The inauguration ceremony was held at Lakkasagaram village in Krishnagiri mandal on Friday, where Labour Minister Vasamsetty Subhash, along with MLAs, Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy and K E Shyam Kumar, switched on motors to begin the water release into the tanks.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Subhash stated that the project was originally initiated in 2018–19 under the leadership of former deputy chief minister K E Krishnamurthy. With an allocation of Rs 280 crore, around 70% of the work was completed by 2023–24.

He criticised the previous YSRCP government for neglecting the initiative, accusing it of focusing more on corruption and political survival rather than on farmers’ welfare and rural development. The Minister highlighted various developmental works taken up in the Pattikonda constituency, including the construction of CC roads and drainage systems worth Rs 15 crore, and the modernisation of an SC hostel at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore. He pointed out that unlike the previous administration, which allegedly mismanaged welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, the current coalition government was delivering on all its Super Six promises. Under the new administration, welfare benefits were being distributed fairly, ensuring every eligible household receives support.

Taking a strong dig at the YSRCP, the Minister accused its leadership of attempting to derail investments worth Rs 6 lakh crore into Andhra Pradesh by circulating misleading messages through tools like the „Bhaskar“ software. He stated that the previous government failed to present any meaningful development in five years and was instead focused on destructive politics. Referring to their electoral downfall — winning only 11 seats out of 175 — the Minister remarked that the people have decisively rejected their arrogance. He concluded by expressing hope that the opposition would recover from its political stupor and return to serving the public with sincerity.