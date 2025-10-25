69 candidates receive appointment orders at Rozgar Mela

Vijayawada: Aspart of the 17th tranche of the Rozgar Mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed newly-appointed officials across 40 locations in the country through virtual mode on Friday. During this national event, appointment orders were handed over to around 51,000 candidates recruited across various Central government departments and ministries.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Rozgar Mela was organised at Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. The Vijayawada event, held at the Divisional Railway Auditorium near the railway station, witnessed the distribution of appointment orders to 69 candidates representing seven Central government departments.

Among the newly-appointed candidates, 45 belong to the Indian Railways, 13 to the Department of Posts, four to the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), three to the Ministry of Home Affairs, two to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), and one each to the Department of Financial Services and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma, Chief Postmaster General (AP) BP Sridevi, PE Edwin, Addl Divisional Railway Manager (Infrastructure) and Postmaster General, Vijayawada Region DSVR Murthy attend the Mela in Vijayawada.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Srinivasa Varma highlighted that the Central Government has provided employment to nearly 10 lakh youth across the country through 17 editions of the Rozgar Mela. He emphasised that along with government recruitment, major private sector employment opportunities are being encouraged through initiatives such as ‘Make in India’, aligning with the vision of achieving Viksit Bharat 2047.