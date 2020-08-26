7 arrested, 1,052 liquor bottles seized in Vijayawada

X
Vijayawada: Mylavaram police have arrested seven persons and seized 1052 liquor bottles which were transported illegally from Telangana.

On a tip off the Mylavaram police searched vehicles in Mylavaram and near Pulluru village and noticed that liquor bottles made in Telangana were illegally transported in autorickshaw and minitruck.

The police arrested seven persons and seized the liquor bottles and four vehicles-- a bike, autorickshaw, car and minitruck. Mylavaram police are investigating the case, said Nuzvid DSP B Srinivas.

The value of the seized liquor is Rs 1.26 lakh.

