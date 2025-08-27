7 cities to get Smart Street Vending Markets in state

Vijayawada: In a major push towards improving urban livelihoods, the state government approved the establishment of Smart Street Vending Markets across seven major urban local bodies, Anantapur, Kurnool, Tadepalli-Mangalagiri, Ongole, Srikakulam, Vijayawada and YSR Kadapa. The initiative, being implemented through Mepma under the National Urban Livelihood Mission’s Support to Urban Street Vendors programme, is aimed at formalising and modernising street vending while creating an orderly and sustainable urban environment. Principal secretary for municipal administration and urban development S Suresh Kumar said in a statement on Tuesday street vending sustains thousands of families but unregulated vending often leads to congestion and loss of dignity for vendors. The project seeks to provide dignity for vendors, convenience for customers and improved management for cities. Each smart market will consist of modular container-based shops with free Wi-Fi, digital payment facilities, solar panels and CCTV security.

A total of 580 shops will be created, ranging from 40 units in smaller cities to 200 in larger corporations.

The government has adopted a transparent selection process for beneficiaries. Vendors above 18 years, registered with vending certificates and recommended by Town Vending Committees will be eligible.

Lists will be finalised after social audits, and shop allotment will be done through a lottery system. Priority will be given to women, differently-abled and marginalised groups.

The project cost ranges from Rs 1.8 crore to Rs 9 crore per ULB, funded through a mix of municipal support, SHG bank loans and Mepma assistance. Vendors will receive training in hygiene, food safety, digital literacy and entrepreneurship, with tie-ups planned with e-commerce platforms to expand their market access. Officials said the project will decongest public spaces, boost incomes, create dignified livelihoods and serve as a model for inclusive urban governance across the country.