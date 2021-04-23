7 hospitals designated as Covid hospitals in East Godavari district

Rajamahendravaram: The district administration designated seven hospitals as Covid hospitals in Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and Amalapuram under A and B categories. In 'A' category hospitals, only corona patients will be treated and in 'B' category hospitals, both corona and non-corona patients will be treated. The total beds in the seven hospitals are 450.

The designated hospitals are Hope International hospital (100 beds B category), Sunrise Hospital (50 beds B category), Team Hospital (50 beds A category), Sanjeevini Hospital (60 beds B category) in Kakinada, Srinidhi Hospital (60 beds A category) in Amalapuram, Sun Star Hospital (50 beds A category) and RSH Multi Speciality Hospital (50 beds A Category) in Rajamahendravaram.

Meanwhile, government headquarters hospital at Rajamahendravaram and Government General Hospital at Kakinada, Area Hospitals at Amalapuram, Rampachodavaram, Tuni and Ramachandrapuram also identified as Covid hospitals.

TIDCO houses in Bommur also converted as the Covid Care Centre with 1,000 beds with necessary facilities. Earlier also the houses were used as the Covid Care Centre.

The phone number to call for home isolation is 93478 15381 and Covid command control rooms phone numbers are 0884-2356196, 0884-2333466 and 0884-2333488. About 2,000 beds are available in government hospitals, 40,000 isolation kits, 53 ambulances, 4,000 beds in quarantine centres and 420 beds in private hospitals.

Meanwhile, many people having symptoms are showing interest to stay in isolation as per the directions of doctors. The people not having separate room facility in their houses as part of home isolation are going to Covid care centre.