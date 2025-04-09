7-year-old boy drowns in swimming pool

Visakhapatnam: In a tragic incident at Vishwanadh Sports Club located at Akkayyapalem here, a seven-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool.

The incident happened on Monday night but came to light on Tuesday.

The drowning incident sparked safety concerns at the recreational zones as the boy’s parents filed a complaint with the police. The deceased was identified as V Rishi Sai Kumar. He was studying in Class II and visited the sports club along with other children and some of their relatives.

The adults allowed the children to play in the pool as the staff assured them that safety measures were in place at aqua world (swimming pool). As some of the kids got into the designated zone of the pool, Rishi went into another pool which is deeper than the kids’ pool. According to sources, he lost consciousness, and the staff noticed him when he was still in the pool. After taking him out, the boy was rushed to a private hospital wherein the doctors declared him dead. Sources also said that Rishi’s were informed about the incident late.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam north MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju called for a detailed probe into the incident. “It is apparent that the management is not following any safety measures. The issue will be brought to the notice of Visakhapatnam Port Authority chairperson and Union minister,” the MLA said that the club that attracts kids should not fail in following safety standards. Tourism and revenue officials inspected the safety measures followed at the facility. The sports club is closed for a temporary period as several security lapses have been identified at the zone. The police launched an investigation.