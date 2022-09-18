700 Maoist sympathisers at the Andhra-Odisha border surrender to police

At the time when the Maoist movements are starting again in the Telugu states, the Maoists faced a huge setback as the 700 Maoist sympathizers surrendered on the Andhra-Odisha border. It is noteworthy that 300 Militia members are also present among them. After surrendering, they burnt the dresses given to them by the Maoists and raised slogans against Maoist activities.



Militia members of Padalput, Kusumput, Matamput, and Jodigumma villages under Munchingput police station of Alluri Sitaramaraju district, along with militia members of Bhajaguda, Baiseguda, Khalguda, Patraput, Vandepadar, Sambalpur and Sindhiput villages of Malkangiri district in Odisha surrendered.

The Maoists surrendered in the presence of Koraput DIG Rajesh Pandit, BSF DIG Madanlal, Malkangiri SP Nitesh Wadhwani and 65th Battalion CO TS Reddy. They said that they were attracted to the development programs going on in the AOB area and came into the stream of life.