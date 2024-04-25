RTC bus hit the auto

Nagarkurnool: An RTC bus coming from Mahabubnagar rammed an auto parked on the main road in front of the old Ravi Teja Junior College in Housing Board in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters.

The auto driver Laxman was seriously injured. Later, the auto driver Laxman was taken to the district hospital for treatment by the locals. Auto driver Laxman said that he will file a complaint with the police.