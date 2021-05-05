7,000 Covid tests being conducted each day in Nellore district

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said around 7,000 Covid tests are being conducted daily in the district and they are taking steps to reveal results within 24 hours. He visited the Covid care centre at TIDCO Complex in Gudur on Tuesday and said they are asking the infected to confine to their homes in case their health condition is stable, otherwise, they would be shifted to the hospitals or care centres for necessary treatment.

He pointed out that the Covid positive cases are increasing with each passing day in the district and he asked the people to follow precautionary measures. He also said they were ensuring coordination among all wings of the government to ensure better services to Covid patients.

He asked the Covid hospitals and care centres to provide proper medical care and nutritious food to the infected focusing on the supply of oxygen and other necessities. The Collector said that the State government has imposed restrictions as part of partial lockdown from Wednesday and appealed to the people to cooperate in implementing the guidelines. Shops will be open from 6 am to 12 noon and asked the people to come out only for essentials. As the cases were being reported in a huge number for the past three weeks, the Collector asked the people in the district to strictly follow the Covid guidelines.

He further appealed to the youth who had earlier contracted the virus to donate their plasma to save the lives of other patients. He said the Nellore district topped in vaccination programme across the State and the officials also worked hard during the counting of votes of the just concluded Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection.

He hailed the services rendered by seven assistant returning officers and around 10,000 counting personnel for their dedication and strictly following the Covid guidelines. Gudur Sub-Collector RG Krishna, Covid Care Centre nodal officer M Babu, Medical Officers Dr Ramakrishna, Dr Sailaja and other staff members were present.