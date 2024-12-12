Fire breaks out at petrol pump

Hyderabad: Panics read at a petrol pump in Nampally when a fire broke out in an oil tanker loaded with fuel on Wednesday. No casualties were reported.

According to the police, fire suddenly erupted from the vehicle, which had reached the petrol pump located near the Criminal Courts Complex on the busy road.

The alert vehicle driver noticed the flames and immediately drove the fuel tanker out of the petrol pump, stopping it on the road. As per available information, two fire engines rushed to the spot and were fighting the fire.