Live
- Heavy rains expected in AP due to strengthening low Pressure Area
- Officials told to work in coordination for smooth conduct of Group-2 exams
- Alliance, YSRCP corporators argue over expensive projects
- New CMR mall opens in Kurnool
- Former Speaker Tammineni’s clout on the wane
- Attack on media: Take action against Mohan Babu, demand journalists
- More sports equipment promised at Central Park
- Mohan Babu’s attack on journalists inhumane act
- West Quay-6 of VPA to get revamped
- Rajaiah demands govt to introduce SC categorisation Bill in Assembly
Just In
Fire breaks out at petrol pump
Highlights
Hyderabad: Panics read at a petrol pump in Nampally when a fire broke out in an oil tanker loaded with fuel on Wednesday. No casualties were reported.
According to the police, fire suddenly erupted from the vehicle, which had reached the petrol pump located near the Criminal Courts Complex on the busy road.
The alert vehicle driver noticed the flames and immediately drove the fuel tanker out of the petrol pump, stopping it on the road. As per available information, two fire engines rushed to the spot and were fighting the fire.
