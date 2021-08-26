72 winners in Andhra Pradesh skill competition

Vaddeswaram (Guntur): As many as 72 winners were selected from 31 technical trades and 12 winners from six traditional skills (demo skills) in the two-day State Skill Competition-2021 conducted jointly by KL Deemed-to-be University and the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) at the University campus which concluded on Wednesday.

The skill competition which included core skills such as Robotics, Cyber Security and Electronics among others attracted a massive registration of 22,500 students.

The State-level competition was in fact a hunt for talent to represent Andhra Pradesh in the South Regional Competition to be held in Kerala from September 20 to 25. The winners will attend the National Skill Competition at Bangalore in December. The national champions will thereby represent India in the global World Skills Contest in Shanghai, China in September 2022. The winners and runners of this competition were presented with cash prizes along with mementos, as well as an esteemed certificate of participation from APSSDC.

Advisor of the Skill Development Training Department Challa Madhusudan Reddy and chairman of the APSSDC Konduru Ajay Reddy congratulated the winners and advised them to focus on winning the competitions to reach and win medals at global level. They appreciated KL Deemed-to-be University for stepping forward in supporting the Skill Development Corporation in organising the event without a flaw.

Shobins Kuriakose, head of NSDC (South), called upon students to acquire skills and right attitude to handle competitions.