79.43% polling registered in Rajahmundry LS constituency

Rajamahendravaram: In East Godavari district, the polling started at 7 am on Monday and continued till midnight in many places. Even after 11 pm, polling continued in Surapuram of Nidadavole Constituency, MPP School, Velugubanda in Rajanagaram, and Gangolu hamlet in Gopalapuram. The officials completed the polling process in all the constituencies between 10 pm and 12 am.

Officials said that 83.78 per cent of polling took place in Anaparthi, 85.10 per cent in Gopalapuram, 85.69 per cent in Kovvur, 80.31 per cent in Nidadavolu, 66.72 per cent in Rajahmundry City, 72.99 per cent in Rajahmundry Rural, and 86.16 per cent in Rajanagaram.

About 79.43 polling percentage was registered in Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency. A total of 6,34,481 men, 6,54,756 women, and 61 others voted in the parliamentary constituency.

Collector and Election Officer Madhavi Lata said that it is heartening to see such a huge turnout in the district.

After the general election voting process in the district, the respective EVMs were scrutinised in the presence of Election General Observer K Bala Subrahmanyam.

The EVMs were taken to the strong room under the protection of the central forces. On Tuesday morning, the EVM units were secured in the strong room set up on the north block ground floor of Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) and the rooms were sealed. The sealing was done in the presence of the candidates of the respective constituencies. Rajahmundry Rural Constituency Returning Officer, Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, candidates contested in Rajahmundry Parliament and Assembly constituencies in the district, and other were present.