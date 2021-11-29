798 Rythu Bharosa Kendrams set up to procure paddy

Srikakulam: Paddy procurement started at all 798 Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs) set up across the district. Previously paddy purchasing centres (PPC) were arranged to procure paddy from farmers as they were facing trouble to carry their produce to PPCs. Payment of transport charges also became an issue earlier. Now, the government changed the system to procure paddy and improved RBKs as PPCs and farmers can easily carry their produce at RBKs available locally at their respective grama panchayat limits. Paddy crop is cultivated in an extent of 4.93

lakh acres across the district during the kharif season which reached to harvesting stage. Total paddy procurement target fixed as 8 lakh metric tonnes across the district this year. Payment for the paddy produce will be deposited in the farmers' accounts within 21 days after procurement and rice millers will not be involved in this regard. Moisture content can be allowed up to 17 per cent per quintal paddy produce and officials directed millers not to create any trouble after procurement of paddy in the name of quality and moisture.