8 hurt in wild monkey attacks in Sompeta
BC union leaders consoling a person injured in attack by wild monkeys at Sompeta hospital on Wednesday
Srikakulam : Total eight persons sustained injuries from attacks by wild monkeysat Saradapuram and surrounding remote villages in Sompeta mandal in the last few days. According to locals and BC union state general secretary Beena Dhilli Rao, the injured are BShanthamma, PJagadeesh, KChiranjivi, KRamulamma, PLaxminarayana, PPapamma, VVasantha and NGundamma. All the injured were admitted to different hospitals at Sompeta, Baruva, Palasa in the district.
On learning of it, local elders and BC union leaders visited the village and contacted the forest department officials of Palasa range but they gave evasive replies advising people to take necessary ‘preventive measures’.
