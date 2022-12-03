80 Students sick due to food poisoning in Anantapur

Ananthapur: Students of Singanamala Kasturbha Vidyalaya in Ananthapuram district fell ill due to food poisoning. Around 80 students were taken to the government hospital as they were suffering from stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea. Thirty of them were taken to Anantapur Government Hospital for better treatment as their condition was critical.

The remaining 50 students are undergoing treatment at a local government hospital. Students say they got food poisoning after having breakfast yesterday evening at the school.