80 vehicles driven by minors seized

Rajamahendravaram: The East Godavari district police conducted a special drive against minors’ driving in and around Rajahmundry city on Wednesday as part of road accident prevention measures.

Around 80 vehicles were seized and vehicle users were fined. District SP P Jagadeesh and Traffic DSP M Venkateswarlu conducted counselling for the minor drivers and their parents/ guardians who gave them vehicles and made them aware of road safety rules.

SP Jagadeesh said that it is everyone’s responsibility to follow road safety regulations and traffic rules. He said that the traffic rules are for protection and even a little negligence can leave a lot of agony. Only those who have a driving license should drive the vehicles, he said. He warned that strict action will be taken against the violators.