8,000 test kits supplied to Nellore, says Minister Anil Kumar

Nellore: Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav said that the South Korea-made test kits have been supplied to the district. He reviewed with the officials in the city on Tuesday and said 8,000 kits have already reached the district.

The Minister said there are 67 positive cases in Nellore and the people who tested negative would be discharged shortly following the standard procedure of double-negative tests. He said 85 pc of ration has been distributed to the households and they would remit Rs. 11 crore to the SHGs by April 24 even though the State Government is facing financial difficulties.

Fee reimbursement dues have been paid completely and the support amount to mothers for educating the children would be deposited from September. RS Member V Prabhakar Reddy, Collector MV Seshagiri Babu, Joint Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar and others were present.

Further, the Minister distributed rice and essentials to around 1,500 sanitation workers at the Municipal Corporation office. He also formally launched the initial distribution of 10,000 masks planned to provide at 3 to each household.

He said they are providing Rs. 11 lakh support to the deceased sanitation worker Seshagiri who died recently at the ESI hospital. Rural legislator K Sridhar Reddy, Commissioner PVVS Murthy, and others participated.