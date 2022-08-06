86 out of 151 YSRCP MLAs have criminal background: TDP

Nellore: TDP leader and former Mayor SK Abdul Aziz said that criminal cases are registered against 86 legislators out of 151 ruling party MLAs as per data given by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Addressing media at the party office along with city in-charge K Srinivasulu Reddy on Friday, he asked why the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is fearing to act against the errant MPs and MLAs in the state, who were misbehaving with women. Aziz also asked now people of both Telugu states were ashamed of behaviour of ruling party MP Gorantla Madhav, who was caught red handed in a nude video.

He said people should observe the background of candidates while supporting them in the elections.

He said now the ruling party was a rehabilitation centre for rapists, goons, kidnappers and perpetrators and he charged some ruling party MLAs were bribed with Rs 50 lakh for sanctioning liquor shops in the district.