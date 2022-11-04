88th annual meeting of IASc begins at SRM-AP

Neerukonda (Guntur district): Prof. Umesh V Waghmare, president of the Indian Academy of Sciences, inaugurating the 88th annual meeting of the Indian Academy of Sciences at SRM University-AP here on Friday spoke in his presidential address on "Instabilities of crystals and their functional properties" which revolved around the usage of fundamental laws of Physics in identifying instabilities in crystals.

Vice-chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora expressed his concerns about how science and technology are instructed to students in classrooms.

Pro vice-chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao said that the scientific community is destined to live up to the responsibility.

Pro-Chancellor of SRM University-AP, Dr P Sathyanarayanan thanked IASc for believing in the university's calibre to be a host and a part of the initiative. He said that he is expecting around 10,000 students to benefit from the event. Furthermore, he elaborated on the potential of industry and academia coming together for the improvement of research and development of the country.

A S Raghavendra, Swagata Gupta, K Bhanu Sankara Rao, Dr D B Ramachary of University of Hyderabad, Aditya Bandyopadhyay, Aditya Bandyopadhyay, Dr Ranjit Thapa, Dr Ashok K Ganguli, S Venkata Mohan, S Sampath, Ramendra Sundar Dey,IASc Secretaries Prof Renees Borges, Prof. Vijay Mohanan Pillai, Treasurer Raghunathan V A and many other dignitaries from the Indian Academy of Sciences, Bengaluru and SRM University-AP, Andhra Pradesh, were present at the sessions.