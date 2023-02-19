8L devotees throng Srisailam temple to mark Sivaratri

Srisailam (Nandyal): The Siva temples across Kurnool and Nandyal districts were all reverberating with "Om Namah Sivaiah," "Sambho Sankara," "Hara Hara Maha Dev" and "Jai Bholenath" chants. The temples, Kameshwari Mahanandeeshwara Swamy temple in Mahanandi, Uma Maheshwara Swamy temple in Yaganti, Bugga Rameshwaram temple in Kalva Bugga, Om Karam including Sri Bramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam were all packed with large number of devotees. As many as 8 lakh devotees have thronged the sacred Srisailam temple to participate in the main event, Paga Alankarana, Swami Amma vari Kalyanotsavam and Nandi Vahana Seva including Prabotsavam and Lingodbhavakala Maha Rudrabhisekam.

Almost all streets in Srisailam temple town were jam packed with devotees. The devotees since early in the morning took holy dip in the river Krishna at Pathala Ganga. After taking holy dip, the devotees made a beeline to the temple to have darshan of the Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambika Devi. All amenities compartments were packed with devotees. The temple authorities have served hot milk, biscuits, water and mini tiffin including prasadam to devotees in the queue line. A minimum of four to five hours is taking to have the darshan of Lord.

In view of the huge turnout of devotees thronging the temple, the authorities have totally stopped sparsha darshanam. On the eighth day of the 11 days Sivaratri Brahmotsavams, the authorities have organised Prabotsavam, Nandi Vahana Seva, Lingodbhakala Maha Rudrabhisekam, Paga Alankaram and Swami Amma vari Kalyanotsavam. Paga Alankarana was the main event in the Brahmotsavams. Paga Alankarana is a turban, which would be wrapped around the head of the groom during the wedding. It is a tradition which has been followed for decades at Srisailam temple. The Paga (turban) would be wrapped, covering the four Nandis located at Mukha Mandapam from Swami vari Gharbalaya Vimana Sikharam.

The Paga would be weaved for 365 days with an utmost devotion. The person, in totally nude, would wrap the Paga. At the time of wrapping the Paga, the entire temple premises would go lights off as the wrapper would be in nude. It is a great skill to wrap a turban at the darkest hour. The actual event would start at 10.00 pm and the weaver, Prudhvi Venkateshwarulu, a resident of Hastinapur village in Chirala mandal of Prakasam district, the weaver of Paga, would wrap Swami varu. Around 23 paga, one from Pakasham, 6 from Bapatla, 8 from Srikakulam, 2 from Hyderabad, 2 from Vizianagaram, 2 from Konaseema and one from West Godavari, have been presented to Swami varu this year. After Paga Alankarana, the celestial wedding of Swami Amma vari was performed at midnight. Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy was decorated as a groom. He appeared in silken attire, Gangamma on one side of his head and on the other side, the crescent besides wearing Rudraksham necklace and Vibhuti smeared on the forehead.

In a similar manner, Goddess Bramarambika Devi was decorated as a bride with silken robes. Kalyana tilakam on forehead, a dot on the cheek and all the ornaments would be decorated. Later the celestial wedding was performed in a grand manner amid playing spiritual music. Prior to Paga Alankarana and Swami Amma vari Kalynotsavam, the authorities have organised Nandi Vahana Seva and Alaya Utsavam.