9 Covid Care Centres set up in Nellore for patients

Nellore: With sharp rise in positive cases, the district administration has started 9 Covid care centres across the district including Nellore city. District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu inspected the Covid care centre at Naidupet on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said they had deputed medical officers and directed them to provide quality treatment after examining their symptoms and offer nutritious food and medicines to patients for speedy recovery. Oxygen concentrators have also been made available at these centres apart from ambulance services to deal with emergency cases, he said.

He also enquired about the availability of beds, medicines and the quality of food being supplied to inmates. The collector instructed the officials to arrange beds with oxygen facility based on their health condition. Naidupet RDO P Sarojini explained that now 75 patients are getting treatment. With the establishment of CCC, there was a facility for 275 people.

"Around 3,000 beds have been arranged in all 9 Covid care centres across the district and around 1,000 Covid patients are now getting treatment there. Oxygen cylinders and all necessary medical equipment have been arranged at these centres for the patients," said the Collector. Staff members have been recruited to serve at the triaging points for screening the patients, he added.

Further, in Nellore city, the officials have allotted the Housing Colony built by the TIDCO at Venkateswarapuram to the Covid patients with mild symptoms. This in addition to Haritha Hotel run by Tourism Department and Rama Royal Hotel located opposite to the GGH. Covid Care Centres are also being arranged at TIDCO housing colonies in Atmakur, Maddurupadu (Kavali), Gudur and Pudur (Naidupeta).

Persons identified with Covid symptoms have been requested to contact the nearest Covid Care Centre and undergo X-ray, blood tests, and CT scan as per the direction of the medical officers who run these centres.