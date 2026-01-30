9-day Tirupati Book Festival from tomorrow

Tirupati: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Tirupati Kendra, is set to organise 18th Tirupati Book Festival from January 31 to February 8 at Sri Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Municipal Corporation High School Ground in Tirupati. The festival will be open to the public every day from 1 pm to 9 pm.

According to the organisers, the inaugural function will be held in a grand manner. Former Chief Vigilance Commissioner of India KV Chowdary will attend the event as the chief guest. TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, district Collector Dr S Venkateswara, SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma and others will take part. The nine-day book festival will feature around 90 stalls set up by leading publishers and booksellers from across the country. Prominent participants include Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, National Book Trust, Publication Division, Dream Info India, Chaitanya Book House and several others.

In addition to the book exhibition, cultural and literary programmes will be organised every evening from 6.30 pm. to 7.30 pm. The organisers have also planned various competitions for students of all classes during the festival. These competitions will be held daily from 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm with the aim of encouraging reading habits among students.