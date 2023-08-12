9 IIIT students selected for Analog Devices internship

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology (RGUKT) popularly known as the Indian Institute of Information and Technology (IIIT) Nuzvid campus has once again proved its mission of ‘Catering to the Educational Needs of Gifted Rural Youth of Andhra Pradesh’ by providing the best education and facilitating jobs to the students.



As many as nine students of the B.tech final year Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) of the RGUKT, Nuzvid campus, were selected for a one-year internship programme (up to May 2024) in Analog Devices, an American Multinational Semiconductor Company.

The Analog Devices Company recently organised aptitude and technical tests to shortlist the students for long-term internships and selected nine ECE students who are studying B.tech final year.

Of them, Saladi Devi Gayatri Mani (Razole), K Satyavani (Nathavaram), S Divya (Gulumuru), A Krishnaveni (Atmakur, Mangalagiri), and G Tirumala (Ulavapadu) were selected for an internship in Analog Devices at Hyderabad. Also, Peddada Venaktesh (Palleru, Vizianagaram district), Yarrmasetti Mohan (M Koduru), Sk Meharunnisa Begum (Ajith Singh Nagar, Vijayawada), and Y Dhanush Reddy (Madanapalle) were selected for an internship in Analog Devices at Bangalore.

During their internship, all nine students will take a stipend of up to Rs 40,000 per month. After a year-long internship programme students will be offered employment in the same organisation based on their performance evaluation.

The students studied their class 10 at government schools. With the efforts of the IIIT Nuzvid campus faculty, all these nine students excelled in the Analog Devices aptitude and technical tests. Also, the other companies Green PMU semi, Efftronics, Chip Spirit, Xyma FPGA, IIT Madras Research Park, DRDO, IIT Madras, Global Innovation Hub (IoT domain) visited the Nuzvid campus and offered one-year internship programmes to the students.