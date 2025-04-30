90,000 likely to attend PM’s public meeting

Guntur: Minister for R&B, Infrastructure and observer for Guntur East, Guntur West and Prathipadu Assembly constituency BC Janardhan Reddy directed the officials to take steps to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to state capital Amaravati a grand success. He conducted a review meeting at the GMC Council Hall in Guntur city on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he instructed the officials to make all the necessary arrangements for people to attend Amaravati public meeting to be addressed by Narendra Modi on the occasion of laying the foundation for reconstruction of Amaravati.

He said about 90,000 people are likely to attend the meeting and instructed the officials to provide transport, drinking water, buttermilk, and meals facilities. He further said that taking summer into consideration, drinking water kiosks should be set up. He directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for people to return to their houses safely after completion of the public meeting.

Guntur Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra, MLAs N Amarnath Reddy, B Ramanjaneyulu, Md Naseer Ahmed and Galla Madhavi, GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu were present.