92.55% qualify in APECET 2024

Anantapur: As many as 32,881 candidate (92.55 per cent) qualified in Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (APECET) conducted on May 8, 2024.

The results were released by Prof Hemchandra Reddy, chairman, APSCHE at a press conference here on Thursday at the JNTUA campus.

This is the eight time that APSCHE has given the responsibility of conducting APECET to JNTUA.

JNTUA vice-chancellor Prof G V R Srinivasa Rao thanked the APSCHE for reposing confidence in the university for conducting the common entrance examination.

The diploma holders and the B Sc (Mathematics) degree holders can enter second year Engineering Degree Course or second year Pharmacy degree course by getting qualified in APECET. The exam was conducted in two sessions with 14 different streams. The Forenoon session was from 9 am to 12 Noon and the Afternoon session was from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

After the APECET 2024 exam was over on March 8, 2024, the preliminary keys were hosted in the website of APECET 2024 and the objections were invited from the students on May 12, 2024.

After careful evaluation of valid objections by an expert member key verification committee, final keys were prepared and the results were processed as per the final keys.