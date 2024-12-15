  • Menu
Police Attempt to Seize Mohan Babu’s Gun in TV9 Reporter Attack Case

The investigation into the attack on TV9 representative Ranjith has taken a significant turn, with the police attempting to seize actor Mohan Babu’s licensed gun.

Hyderabad : The investigation into the attack on TV9 representative Ranjith has taken a significant turn, with the police attempting to seize actor Mohan Babu’s licensed gun. Officials stated that they have not been able to record Mohan Babu’s statement yet, as only his family members have been reachable.

Mohan Babu had informed the police during the probe that he would surrender his gun if necessary. However, the police claim they currently have no information on his whereabouts. According to his family, the actor is under medical supervision.

Addressing speculations, Mohan Babu clarified yesterday on social media that he is not absconding and assured that he would cooperate with authorities within two days. The police are now focusing on the gun as a crucial element in their investigation, adding another layer of complexity to the case. Further updates are awaited as the situation develops.

